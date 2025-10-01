Oregon Democrats say they’re focused on healthcare demands as government shutdown continues

Democrats, including Oregon U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, are blaming their Republican colleagues for Wednesday’s government shutdown.

Speaking to reporters in a telephone press conference Wednesday, Hoyle accused the Trump administration of gaslighting Americans. She cited communications from Federal agencies blaming quote the “ radical left ” for the shutdown.

She also said the administration is retaliating against blue states by attempting to withhold additional infrastructure funding .

“They want to punish people, punish states that didn't bend the knee, or vote for president Trump,” Hoyle said. “That's wrong, and everyone, no matter what party they're in, should be disturbed.”

In addition to hundreds of the thousands of federal workers being furloughed, some public services could be impacted if the shutdown is prolonged for a long period of time.

In a presentation Tuesday, Lane County’s Health and Human Services Director Eve Gray said she had tried to prepare for a potential shutdown by requesting some federal funds for health services be paid early which should allow local health services to continue for now.

Hoyle said she supported Democrats’ proposal, which includes extending Affordable Care Act tax credits and blocking the Trump administration's efforts to freeze funding Congress has appropriated.

Hoyle said she believes if she doesn’t hold out on healthcare issues – Lane County’s uninsured rate could rise dramatically, leaving many with little access to healthcare and vulnerable to medical debt.

“That’s where we were before the affordable care act and we’re not going back there again,” Hoyle said.

Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley echoed similar concerns in a statement about the shutdown Wednesday, saying if Democrats don’t reverse cuts to healthcare, Oregonians will pay for more and rural hospitals could close.

“Everything that is already a challenge in the health care system will get worse,” Merkley said.

