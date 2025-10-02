At least two Republicans seeking 4th Congressional District seat

At least two Republicans are running to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District seat, including a candidate who lost her bid last year.

Monique DeSpain took about 44% of the vote in her attempt to unseat Democratic incumbent Val Hoyle in 2024.

During her first campaign, DeSpain, a retired Air Force Colonel who lives in Eugene, called Hoyle a corrupt, career politician . Her second campaign launch is taking a similar approach, focusing on public safety and blaming Democrats for homelessness and rising prices.

Jonathan Lockwood, who previously worked as a spokesperson for the Oregon Senate Republicans, has also filed to run for the seat. Lockwood, according to his filing, lives in Lebanon and has worked on communications for multiple campaigns. Lebanon is not located within the 4th District, but congressional candidates are not required to live in the district they seek to represent.

In a campaign announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lockwood called Hoyle unfit for office and criticized her for not voting for a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk.

The 4th Congressional District includes the Central and Southern Oregon Coast, Roseburg, Corvallis, the Eugene-Springfield area and rural East Lane County.