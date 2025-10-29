As government shutdown continues, one Oregon Senator raises concerns about rising premiums

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden asked Republicans to negotiate with him and other Democrats on healthcare subsidies Wednesday, citing the skyrocketing premiums many of his constituents face.

According to the Oregon Department of Business and Consumer Services, Oregonians buying insurance on the marketplace could face increases of 300% to 400% if Affordable Care Act tax credits expire.

During a press conference Wednesday, Wyden said one of his constituents from Eugene told him their premiums were going up 500%.

"People are so concerned that they just have no extra room to pay for their necessities, they're not going to make rent, they're not going [be able] to pay for groceries, they're going to have problems paying for energy,” Wyden said. “This is what's going to happen when the healthcare wrecking ball comes."