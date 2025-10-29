© 2025 KLCC

As government shutdown continues, one Oregon Senator raises concerns about rising premiums

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:14 PM PDT
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden speaks at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Oct. 29, 2025 about healthcare tax credits and the government shutdown.
Screenshot
/
Courtesy of Sen. Ron Wyden's YouTube channel
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden speaks at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Oct. 29, 2025 about healthcare tax credits and the government shutdown.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden asked Republicans to negotiate with him and other Democrats on healthcare subsidies Wednesday, citing the skyrocketing premiums many of his constituents face.

According to the Oregon Department of Business and Consumer Services, Oregonians buying insurance on the marketplace could face increases of 300% to 400% if Affordable Care Act tax credits expire.

During a press conference Wednesday, Wyden said one of his constituents from Eugene told him their premiums were going up 500%.

"People are so concerned that they just have no extra room to pay for their necessities, they're not going to make rent, they're not going [be able] to pay for groceries, they're going to have problems paying for energy,” Wyden said. “This is what's going to happen when the healthcare wrecking ball comes."

Health insurance tax credits are a major sticking point in debate over the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 28th day. Open enrollment for ACA plans begins Nov. 1.
Ron Wyden Government Shutdown Trump Administration Healthcare Affordable Care Act
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
