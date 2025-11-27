Springfield city manager could soon get pay increase, though compensation lags behind other cities

Springfield City Council will soon vote on a pay increase for its city manager, Nancy Newton.

An analysis of other cities across Oregon conducted by Springfield staff found Newton’s compensation is more than 10% behind her peers at similar governments. That gap is likely to grow, as many other cities across the region, including Eugene, are in the midst of recruiting and hiring new city managers.

Newton has been city manager since 2020 and declined a pay increase last year, taking additional vacation hours instead. Newton said she wouldn’t be comfortable receiving a big raise now – when the community is facing budget cuts .

"I'm very committed to this city, I'm proud to work here,” Newton said. “I'm proud of the people who live here and they show up time and time again for us and I want to show up for them and I think that's what being a good partner is."

The city manager is similar to a CEO – overseeing day to day operations and carrying out the policy recommendations of the city council and the mayor – who are unpaid volunteers.

Council member Kori Rodley said she was worried they were essentially penalizing Newton for multiple years of service. Rodley said if Springfield went out to hire a new city manager now, they’d likely have to offer candidates significantly more than Newton is currently paid. Rodley said the city should pay her a comparable wage, though it may take a few years of smaller increases to catch up.

“She deserves that as much as a newer person deserves that,” Rodley said.