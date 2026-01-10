© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene joins national protests Saturday over ICE shooting in Minnesota

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published January 10, 2026 at 4:54 PM PST
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A protester near the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.

Anti-ICE protests continued at the Federal Building in downtown Eugene Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the site, as some joined hands in singing "We Shall Overcome."

During the event, a speaker read the names of people who've been killed by federal immigration enforcement.

Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A protester at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.

Downtown Eugene has drawn multiple protests since Wednesday, when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Minnesota woman Renee Nicole Good, sparking national outrage.

The shooting, which was captured on multiple videos, was followed by an incident in Portland Thursday, in which Border Patrol shot and injured two people.

At Saturday's event, protesters called for ICE officers to get out of Eugene.

Editor's note: some signs pictured in these photos contain explicit language.

A man sings with a guitar. A sign in the background reads "ICE KILLS."
1 of 6  — DSC_9056.JPG
A protest at the Federal Building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Protesters join hands in song at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
2 of 6  — gallery 15.JPG
Protesters join hands in song at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
3 of 6  — gallery 4.jpg
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
4 of 6  — DSC_9207.JPG
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
5 of 6  — DSC_9150.JPG
A protest at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Graffiti outside the federal building in downtown Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
6 of 6  — gallery 10.jpg
Graffiti outside the federal building in downtown Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

Tags
Politics & Government Renee Nicole GoodEugene Federal BuildingICEImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content