Eugene joins national protests Saturday over ICE shootings in Minnesota and Portland

Anti-ICE protests continued at the Federal Building in downtown Eugene Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the site, as some joined hands in singing "We Shall Overcome."

During the event, a speaker read the names of people who've been killed by federal immigration enforcement.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A protester at the federal building in Eugene, Jan. 10, 2026.

Downtown Eugene has drawn multiple protests since Wednesday, when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Minnesota Woman Renee Nicole Good, sparking national outrage.

The shooting, which was captured on multiple videos, was followed by an incident in Portland Thursday, in which Border Patrol shot and injured two people.

At Saturday's event, protesters called for ICE officers to get out of Eugene.

Editor's note: some signs pictured in these photos contain explicit language.