Eugene residents debate ban on drivers donating money in traffic

Eugene residents weighed in Tuesday on a proposal to ban drivers from giving money to panhandlers.

Under the proposed ordinance, drivers in Eugene could be fined up to $50 for handing items to pedestrians through their windows while in traffic, including while stopped at a red light.

Last October, Eugene's City Council voted 5-4 to advance the proposal a public hearing, with Mayor Kaarin Knudson breaking the tie.

At Tuesday's hearing, Ward 2 resident Scott Rogers spoke in support of the law, saying it could help prevent traffic accidents and deaths.

“We face serious challenges with distracted driving in this community," said Rogers. "I've seen it too many times. Allowing roadside exchanges between moving vehicles and pedestrians adds only another dangerous distraction.”

Tiffany Edwards with the Eugene Chamber of Commerce said the organization supports the ordinance, but it needs to be paired with other efforts to help people facing homelessness find relief.

"We encourage council to move forward alongside a public education campaign that redirects generosity towards trusted service providers, proactive outreach partnerships and shelters and service organizations," said Edwards.

Meanwhile, Ward 6 resident Ty Pruce-Zimmerman spoke in opposition. He argued the ordinance is a roundabout way to ban and move panhandlers, and could have unintended consequences.

“Where can they still ask for money under this ordinance and be able to get it? It's where there is foot traffic," said Zimmerman. "So I urge us to consider, what's the impact going to be on downtown?"

Eugene City Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the ordinance on Feb. 9.

