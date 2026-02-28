Bill moving through the legislature would ease Eugene annexation in some instances

Certain properties in unincorporated Lane County may soon be able to incorporate into Eugene, if a bill working its way through the Oregon legislature becomes law.

HB 4108 is a one-page bill that would allow the City of Eugene to take in noncontiguous land at the request of its owners, if it meets a handful of criteria:

The land is within the city’s urban growth boundary.

The land is designated for residential or mixed use on the city’s acknowledged comprehensive plan.

The land is connected to water, sewer and stormwater services.

The land is accessible by a public road.



The bill would allow the city to annex the land by ordinance or resolution without holding a public hearing beyond the meeting where the Eugene City Council votes on the matter.

"We’re getting boxed in, and I really believe that we need to find opportunities to do infill in our community," said Rep. Lisa Fragala, D-Eugene, who is the bill’s chief sponsor.

Fragala said HB 4108 would do that by allowing owners quicker access to the city’s zoning rules and its other incentives to build more densely.

The bill was developed by the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and housing nonprofit Better Housing Together.

According to Chamber Vice President of Policy and Community Development Tiffany Edwards, it is aimed specifically at the River Road and Santa Clara neighborhoods, two areas that are a patchwork of incorporated and unincorporated land.

“60% of those parcels have capacity for additional housing but happen to be not part of the city,” said Edwards. “So how might we, without having to move the line, incentivize additional density? That would happen slowly over time, but still, that’s where the opportunity lies.”

The bill made it through the House, but was amended in a Senate committee Thursday. It still has to go through a vote of the full Senate and–due to the amendment–would require a new vote in the House before heading to the governor.

