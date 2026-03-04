Lane County to buy former Wells Fargo building in downtown Eugene from 4J School District

Lane County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to enter a purchase agreement for the former Wells Fargo building in downtown Eugene.

The building at 99 E. Broadway is now owned by Eugene 4J School District, which bought it in 2024 with intentions to make it its new headquarters.

The purchase price is $2.9 million, slightly less than the $3 million that Eugene 4J paid for the building.

The building will play a role in renovations that commissioners are planning for the Lane County Courthouse and Public Services building, which sits a block northeast of the building to be purchased.

When discussing the possible deal, Commissioner Heather Buch said she was reminded of a failed 2019 bond vote that would have brought in $150 million to build a new courthouse.

"The feedback that I remember hearing was, well, why can’t you find another space that you can renovate for cheaper? And that is this idea," she said.

Talks between the county and the district began in May.

The building could house operations by Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the Lane County District Attorney.

“I see this as potentially a more cost-effective way of ultimately getting us what we need, which is more and better space for both the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office, but also the courts who I know are desperately in need of additional space,” Lane County District Attorney Christopher Parosa told commissioners during the meeting.

County staff say renovations are expected to cost $17.5 million. Eugene 4J opted to sell the building rather than spend an estimated $12 million for its renovations.

Parosa also told commissioners that his office would likely be better off occupying the building in its current condition rather than staying in the space it currently occupies.

The vote also delegated finalization of the sale to the county administrator.