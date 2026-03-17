Day Without an Immigrant Campaign holds culture and resource fair

Community organizations set up tables along the perimeter of Eugene’s Farmers Market Pavilion, as residents collected stickers, flyers and resource brochures.

An art installation, “Our Stories: Immigrants of America,” included a row of photos and personal statements of Oregonian immigrants from around the world, while a presentation detailed the history of the Farmworkers’ Union in Oregon.

The event, a cultural festival and resource fair, was part of the Day Without an Immigrant Campaign, which began its monthly series of events in December .

Guadalupe Quinn helped organize the fair, saying the goal was building awareness of immigrant contributions and struggles in the area.

“One of the best ways to gather folks is through activities that either have information tables of organizations (with) the work they're doing in our community, either with or on behalf of the immigrant community,” Quinn said, “and also showcasing, through this exhibit we have here, the stories of immigrants who are in our community.”

Julia Boboc / KLCC A table for the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition includes resources, stickers and whistles for visitors on March 16, 2026.

Quinn added that these events are designed to keep community members educated and involved.

“It really is important for folks to be informed, to have an idea of what really is happening – not just on a national level, through the news, but what is happening locally – and ways in which you can get involved,” she said, “and ways in which you can contribute to organizations that are also working on behalf and for our community.”

There will be two more events in April and May to close out the Day Without an Immigrant Campaign.