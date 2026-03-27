Eugene Airport accepting donations for TSA agents during partial government shutdown

In an attempt to avoid long security lines that are being seen at other airports, the Eugene Airport has set up donation boxes to help TSA agents whose pay has been held up by a partial government shutdown.

The move comes after congressional talks to fund the Department of Homeland Security stalled ahead of a two-week recess for the U.S. Senate, and with President Donald Trump issuing a memo to the Department of Homeland Security ordering it to “use funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits.”

TSA agents are calling in sick or quitting because they cannot afford to go more than a month without a paycheck for a second time in six months. Most federal employees went without pay for a record-setting 43 days in October and November.

Airport Director Cathryn Stephens told KLCC on Thursday that in past shutdowns, airport staff have mainly tried to help TSA agents who are waiting on shutdown-delayed paychecks through acts of kindness such as buying them meals at work.

“But now things are really getting to a point where they really need some assistance,” she said. “Food For Lane County has stepped up. They brought out their mobile food bank a couple of times, and they’ve also connected those workers with other food resources if they are in need. But really, the longer this goes on, the harder it’s going to be for these TSA employees.”

Stephens said local TSA managers have yet to see a wave of absences, but they are hearing stories of hardship from their staff.

"That’s why we’re really trying to help step up and support them, not just with things that are nice to do but also with some solid help."

She said she heard about one employee who had just received backpay from this fall’s shutdown, only to begin missing paychecks again in the winter.

When asked again Friday if news out of Washington, D.C. would affect the use of donation boxes, Stephens said in an email, “We’ll keep them out until the funding actually happens. Keep in mind, it will still take quite a bit of time for those paychecks to get to the workers.”

Donation boxes are located at the security checkpoint and the airport's administrative office. Officials ask that gift cards be donated in $10 increments so that they are more easily divided, and that cash cards that are good at any location not be donated.