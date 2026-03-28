Third round of 'No Kings' protests underway in Oregon and across the nation

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday at a series of "No Kings" protests across Oregon, as part of a nationwide event aimed at expressing displeasure with the Trump administration.

In the Eugene-Springfield area, the largest planned event was at Springfield City Hall, where protesters heard speeches, sang songs, and planned a march on local streets. Protesters also gathered at the Eugene federal building, which has been the site of frequent demonstrations over the past year.

Demonstrations were also scheduled Saturday in smaller communities, including Coburg, Junction City, and Elkton. Protests were also planned in larger towns including Corvallis, Albany and Roseburg.

This is the third nationwide protest effort under the "No Kings" label since Donald Trump took office in January 2025.