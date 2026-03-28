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Third round of 'No Kings' protests underway in Oregon and across the nation

KLCC
Published March 28, 2026 at 12:21 PM PDT
large crowd of people with protest signs
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A sea of protest signs filled the plaza in front of Springfield City Hall on Saturday, March 28, 2026 during a "No Kings" demonstration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday at a series of "No Kings" protests across Oregon, as part of a nationwide event aimed at expressing displeasure with the Trump administration.

In the Eugene-Springfield area, the largest planned event was at Springfield City Hall, where protesters heard speeches, sang songs, and planned a march on local streets. Protesters also gathered at the Eugene federal building, which has been the site of frequent demonstrations over the past year.

Demonstrations were also scheduled Saturday in smaller communities, including Coburg, Junction City, and Elkton. Protests were also planned in larger towns including Corvallis, Albany and Roseburg.

This is the third nationwide protest effort under the "No Kings" label since Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

large crowd of people
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
By noon, thousands of people had gathered outside the Springfield City Hall for a "No Kings" protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Tags
Politics & Government ProtestsNo Kings