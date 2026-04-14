Fern Ridge Library Levy renewal on the May Ballot

The best part of the Fern Ridge Library is the kids area, said Library Director Colin Rea, gesturing in its direction.

On a sunny day, Rea says, light through the windows casts rainbows around the room. In the afternoons and during story hour, the children’s section is packed with families and activity.

Elsewhere in the library on a Monday morning, two women chatted softly by the window. Patrons tapped at computers. A man read in a chair.

“We like to think of ourselves as kind of like the living room of the community,” Rea said. “It’s a place to come and do everything from work on your taxes to sit quietly and, for some people honestly, get out of the weather, get out of the rain.”

Voters in the Fern Ridge Library service district are being asked to renew a local option levy on the May ballot. Measure 20-385 would maintain current operations at the same cost to residents: 35 cents per $1,000 assessed property value for five years.

Rea said he often hears from people who appreciate their programs, which include story time, Lego club, and, in the run-up to tax season—tax help from the AARP.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Outside the Fern Ridge Library on April 13, 2026.

“For us, an election is kind of like a survey. We’re going to find out whether what we’re doing right now is enough for this community,” he said. “And if they value us enough to continue funding us the way that we’ve been funded.”

Rea said because the previous levy still has another year before it expires, they have two more election cycles to attempt to get the renewal passed if it doesn’t succeed in the May election.

But, if the levy ultimately isn’t renewed, there would be a need for staff reductions, and cuts to open hours and library programming.

