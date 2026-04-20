© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police and fire crews will be present near former Eugene hospital for training exercise this week

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:58 PM PDT
Eugene Police Department
Police vehicles will have an increased presence near PeaceHealth University District campus, April 21-24, 2026.

People in the area of Eugene’s PeaceHealth University District campus may see an influx of first responders this week as police and fire officials hold an annual training.

Events will take place Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24, in the morning and afternoon.

"At some point in time, there may be some loud noises that may or may not be evident to passersby, but it should be pretty discreet,” said Eugene-Springfield Fire Deputy Chief Markus Lay. “I think the big thing is that they’ll see an influx of our vehicles parked in and around, coming in and out of the building."

The training is meant to simulate an active shooter. Along with first-responders, volunteers largely made up of college students and crew family members will act out the parts of bystanders on the scene.

No road closures are anticipated due to the training. It is the eighth year of the annual training exercise.
Tags
Politics & Government Eugene Police DepartmentSpringfield Police DepartmentEugene Springfield Fire Departmentdisaster trainingemergency preparedness trainingsPeaceHealth University District
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler