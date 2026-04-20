Police and fire crews will be present near former Eugene hospital for training exercise this week

People in the area of Eugene’s PeaceHealth University District campus may see an influx of first responders this week as police and fire officials hold an annual training.

Events will take place Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24, in the morning and afternoon.

"At some point in time, there may be some loud noises that may or may not be evident to passersby, but it should be pretty discreet,” said Eugene-Springfield Fire Deputy Chief Markus Lay. “I think the big thing is that they’ll see an influx of our vehicles parked in and around, coming in and out of the building."

The training is meant to simulate an active shooter. Along with first-responders, volunteers largely made up of college students and crew family members will act out the parts of bystanders on the scene.

No road closures are anticipated due to the training. It is the eighth year of the annual training exercise.