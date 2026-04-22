Fire protection services are on the ballot in three Lincoln County districts

On the May 19 ballot, two central Oregon coast fire districts seek to renew five-year levies, and one proposes to increase its levy.

Yachats area

The Yachats Rural Fire Protection District wants to renew an existing five-year levy, which would not increase taxes if it’s passed. The current tax rate of $1.59 per $1,000 of assessed property value would stay in place.

In addition to basic operations, the revenue would be used to retain six full-time firefighters and their part time replacements, and expand the volunteer recruitment program.

Lincoln City area

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District #1, based in Lincoln City, is also asking voters to renew a five-year levy at the current rate, which is $1.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Fire Chief Rob Dahlman said on Facebook, “Should the voters decide to not renew this levy, our District will lose two-thirds of our tax funding and lay off 21 firefighters.”

Seal Rock area

The Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District proposes to renew its five-year levy, and add a 12 cent hike, bringing the total cost to 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. According to the district, rising costs spurred the request for an increase.

The text of all three measures is available on a sample ballot here.

