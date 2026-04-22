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Fire protection services are on the ballot in three Lincoln County districts

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM PDT
A red building. The words "Seal Rock Fire District" are displayed on the side.
Brian Bahouth
/
KLCC
The Seal Rock Fire District headquarters, pictured on April 20, 2026.

On the May 19 ballot, two central Oregon coast fire districts seek to renew five-year levies, and one proposes to increase its levy.

Yachats area

The Yachats Rural Fire Protection District wants to renew an existing five-year levy, which would not increase taxes if it’s passed. The current tax rate of $1.59 per $1,000 of assessed property value would stay in place.

In addition to basic operations, the revenue would be used to retain six full-time firefighters and their part time replacements, and expand the volunteer recruitment program.

Lincoln City area

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District #1, based in Lincoln City, is also asking voters to renew a five-year levy at the current rate, which is $1.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Fire Chief Rob Dahlman said on Facebook, “Should the voters decide to not renew this levy, our District will lose two-thirds of our tax funding and lay off 21 firefighters.”

Seal Rock area

The Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District proposes to renew its five-year levy, and add a 12 cent hike, bringing the total cost to 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. According to the district, rising costs spurred the request for an increase.

The text of all three measures is available on a sample ballot here.
Tags
Politics & Government Yachats Rural Fire Protection DistrictNorth Lincoln Fire & RescueSeal Rock Rural Fire Protection DistrictMay 2026 PrimaryLincoln County
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards