City charter changes are on the ballot in Corvallis

In the May 19 primary, voters in Corvallis are being asked to decide on various changes to the city’s charters.

Four measures aim to amend language and provisions to align with the Oregon League of Cities’ model charter .

According to the City of Corvallis’ website, “The League of Oregon Cities Model Charter provides legally vetted language that has been reviewed for compliance with Oregon state law and the Oregon Constitution.”

Measure 2-143 , if approved, would change language in the city’s Charter at the unanimous recommendation of a task force assembled in April 2025 to review and revise the current Charter.

This includes a proposed change in language deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge in January which barred council members from discussing the city manager’s hiring and firing decisions.

The amendment will change the overbroad terminology to specifically bar coercion of a city manager, as well as other language related to the powers of the city and council meetings.

Measure 2-144 states it would remove certain Charter provisions “because their subject matter is already addressed in state law and other sections of the charter, or is or can be addressed in City ordinances”

Measure 2-145 would amend the city’s existing provisions relating to exercise of powers. If approved, the measure would change the date ordinances take effect from 10 days after adoption to 30 days. The amendments add more bureaucratic rules for the adoption of ordinances and orders.

Measure 2-146 , if approved, would amend language related to the qualifications, vacancies and quorums of city officers. This includes an added statement that the Council “is the final judge of the election and qualifications of its members” and elaborated details on what constitutes a vacancy.