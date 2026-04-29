Lane County voters to decide on Dexter Fire District tax renewal

A local option tax for the Dexter Rural Fire Protection District is up for renewal on next month’s ballot.

The current levy will expire in 2027, and was used to renovate equipment, purchase safety gear and implement 24-hour staffing. The operation levy would renew for five years at the same rate of $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Dexter Fire District Lieutenant Aidan Rozcicha said that if the levy is not renewed, the district will likely lose 24-hour staffing of professional firefighters.

“We'd most likely keep two personnel staffed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said Rozcicha. “And after hours between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. responses would be primarily due to volunteer efforts.”

Rozcicha said many of the volunteer firefighters don’t live in the district, which would increase after hours response times.

The rural fire protection district is a special district, meaning that funding comes from property taxes of those who reside within the district’s service area. In Oregon, revenue from property taxes cannot increase by more than 3% each year.

According to the Dexter Rural Fire Protection District, costs of operation are outpacing revenue from property taxes.

Rozcicha said data from call times this year showed that 57% of calls occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“It proves evident that emergencies don't wait for business hours,” said Rozcicha.

The Dexter Rural Fire Protection District serves a population of 2,800 people in the community of Dexter and the surrounding rural areas, providing firefighting, emergency medical services, water rescue and technical rescue response.