Linn County voters to decide Harrisburg Fire & Rescue levy

Voters will decide this month on a new local option levy for the Harrisburg Fire & Rescue District.

The five-year levy would be at a rate of 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would be used to continue to fund professional firefighting staff, replace protective gear and provide fleet maintenance for emergency vehicles.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Bart Griffith said they have avoided putting a levy on the ballot for several years, but now it’s the only way the district can continue the current level of services.

“We're at a point now that this is about our only option that we can continue operations, you know, as is,” said Griffith.

Without the levy, Griffith said residents can expect a reduction in firefighting and medical services. The district also wouldn't be able to replace outdated firefighter gear and medical devices.

The department is a special district, meaning that funding comes from property taxes of those who reside within the district’s service area. Property taxes cannot increase by more than 3% each year in Oregon.

The district expects call volume to increase over the next five years as the population within their service area grows.

Griffith said maintaining the current level of professional staff is the only way the district will be able to take on an increased call volume.

“The money would be going towards maintaining our current firefighter and EMT staffing,” said Griffith.

The Harrisburg Fire & Rescue District serves the residents of Harrisburg and surrounding rural areas, providing firefighting, emergency medical and fire prevention services.