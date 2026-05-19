Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights ballot measure behind on election night

The Lane County "Watersheds Bill of Rights" ballot measure was on track to fail as the first returns came in Tuesday evening.

Initial returns shows just 37% of Lane County voters were in favor of the initiative, with 63% opposed.

The measure aims to give local ecosystems the right to exist and flourish free from pollution. Lane County would be asked to enforce these rules, and the public could also sue governments of companies for violations.

Supporters argued it could help stop aerial chemical sprays and the siting of new data centers. Eron King, a chief petitioner for the initiative, had told KLCC it could give her some recourse against timber companies spraying herbicide near her home.

But ahead of the election, online advertisements had warned that the measure would lead to “endless lawsuits” and impede firefighting efforts.

Critics said the measure was too broadly written and could be used against regular business activity, while costing the county for enforcement.

Protect our County, the committee opposing the measure, raised more than $435,000 as of Tuesday, outpacing supporters by a rate of more than 11 to 1.

