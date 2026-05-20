Landers defeating Chuck for Lincoln County Commission seat; Don and Rigby leading but will face November runoff

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

The Lincoln County commission could have a new look in January as one incumbent was being knocked off in Tuesday’s historic primary election and another is fighting for his political life as vote-counting proceeds over the next week.

Former sheriff Curtis Landers of Newport was leading incumbent Walter Chuck of Newport, who was appointed 15 months ago to Position 3, by more than 200 votes – 5,550 to 5,327 – in the initial release of results Tuesday night. That meant Landers had 50.85 percent and Chuck 48.73 percent.

Tuesday’s night count represented a turnout of 41.3 percent with 90 percent of the returned ballots counted, according to the Lincoln County Clerk’s office. There will be more results at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a third release at 5 p.m. Friday and a fourth count on Tuesday, May 26.

Due to the death of Commissioner Claire Hall in January, it is the first time in county history that all three positions on the Board of Commissioners were up for election at one time.

Because there were just two people in the Position 3 race and Landers is receiving a majority of the votes, he will take office in January – if his lead holds up.

“It feels good to be in the lead but it’s a close race and I knew it would be,” Landers said Tuesday night.

Chuck had few words to share Tuesday night but said he was “waiting and seeing” for results the rest of the week.

The top two finishers in the Position 1 and Position 2 races will face off in the November general election because no one is getting a majority of votes.

Embattled Commissioner Casey Miller of Newport was struggling to separate himself from five challengers in his effort to be re-elected to Position 1. Miller was in second place Tuesday night with 2,643 votes (23.4 percent) while Cathy Rigby of Newport was leading with 3,593 votes (31.8 percent) and appearing to withstand a vigorous social media and advertising campaign by Miller’s supporters.

Cheri Brubaker of Waldport, a field representative for Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., was third with 2,353 votes (20.82 percent). Restaurant manager Carter McEntee had 1,563 votes Tuesday, followed by cab company owner Nicholle Moody of Depoe Bay with 746 and casino employee Dru Earls of Lincoln City with 366.

“I’m positive and grateful for the community support,” said Rigby. “I think people want change and it feels like many voters see me as capable of bringing that change.”

As the results are now there is likely to be a runoff, but Miller is keeping a close eye on the results as ballots will be counted for another week.

“I’m affirmed to continue serving the county,” Miller said.

The biggest surprise Tuesday night was the performance of Joe Steere of Siletz, who was running second in the four-person race for Position 2 to fill the two remaining years of Hall’s term.

Former Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife employee Cristen Don of South Beach was leading handily with 4,941 votes (43.9 percent) but does not have a majority of votes to win the primary race outright.

Steere was running second with 2,552 votes (22.7 percent) – nearly 500 votes ahead of Lincoln City councilor Marci Baker, who had 2,069 votes. Real estate agent Eddie Townsend of Newport was fourth with 1,645 votes.

“I’m feeling optimistic, I’m thankful for the voters and volunteers and I’m patiently waiting for the next round of results ,” Don said.

Steere said he didn’t go into the night with expectations but felt that Don would be stiff competition from the beginning.

It is unclear what the results so far of the primary races will mean for the appointment of an interim commissioner to fill Hall’s position and have a third commissioner until January. Miller and Chuck can’t agree on who to appoint – the finalists are Don and Baker – or if they should solicit more candidates who are not seeking election.

Miller said if there is a clear winner with over 50 percent of votes for Position 2, he hopes that person could be appointed to fill the vacancy until they are officially sworn in to serve a term.

Other issues on the Lincoln County ballot:

Yachats Rural Fire Protection District: Voters were approving the renewal of a five-year $1.59 operating levy 629 to 214. The levy was first approved in 2022.

Seal Rock Fire District: Voters are approving a request to increase a five-year firefighter levy by 12 cents to 52 cents 555 to 386.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District: Voters were handily passing the district’s request to renew a five-year $1.22 per $1,000 operations levy 2,630 to 725.

City of Toledo: Voters were approving 286 to 135 five administrative changes to the city’s charter.

Makai Road District: Voters in the road district that services the Makai subdivision north of Seal Rock were approving 65 to 43 a proposed new 85 cent per $1,000 levy to deal with a backlog of maintenance issues.

Shayla Escudero covers Lincoln County government, education, Newport, housing and social services for Lincoln Chronicle and can be reached at Shayla@LincolnChronicle.org

