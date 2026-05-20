Wilson leads Malone in race for Benton County Commissioner

John Wilson is leading in the Democratic Primary for Benton County Commissioner Position 1.

He held a 242 vote advantage over the incumbent Pat Malone as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson is an Adair Village City Councilor who serves on the Benton County Planning Commission and has worked with child services and disaster preparedness programs.

During his campaign, he criticized Malone over the commission’s handling of the Coffin Butte Landfill north of Corvallis.

Speaking to KLCC Wednesday, Wilson said pushback over the landfill likely played a part in the results so far.

But he said as he spoke to voters, he heard more about affordability, housing, and the unhoused crisis.

“I think the message of bringing some real solutions to Benton County was resonant to some of the voters and a fresh perspective,” said Wilson. “Many spoke to my social work background as being an appropriate fixture of my candidacy.”

Willson didn’t declare victory, and Malone didn’t concede in an interview with KLCC Wednesday.

However, Malone said he didn’t think he would win at this point. He said he would continue his efforts to better Benton County anyway.

“I have absolutely no regrets on what I've done in office, and that includes the campaign I ran,” said Malone.

Ahead of the election, no Republican filed for the primary in this race.

The next update from the Benton County elections office is scheduled for May 29.

