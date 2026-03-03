Benton County Commissioners deny Coffin Butte landfill expansion in major reversal

Benton County Commissioners have denied the application to expand the Coffin Butte landfill, in a reversal of their previous decision last year.

The commissioners voted 2-1 in November to approve the expansion, despite concerns from community members over odor and fire risk.

But just days later, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced plans to take enforcement action against the current landfill, citing poor covering, incomplete monitoring practices, and an undersized gas collection system.

In a report last month, county staff found that the DEQ’s letter undermined the credibility of the odor study submitted by the landfill’s owner, Republic Services.

On Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to reverse their previous decision and adopt the staff's findings. Commissioners Nancy Wyse and Pat Malone changed their votes from how they voted in November.

“I view the evidence in the DEQ letter and the evaluation of that letter by the county's experts as more credible than Republic's expert evidence,” said Wyse at the hearing.

Republic Services could still appeal the decision to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. In an email to KLCC Tuesday, the company said the commissioners had erred in their decision.

"We are evaluating next steps and remain focused on operating Coffin Butte Landfill, a regional asset, in a safe and responsible manner," wrote a Republic spokesperson.

KLCC has reached out to activists who opposed the landfill’s expansion for comment.

This story will be updated.

