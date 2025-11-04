Benton Commissioners approve Coffin Butte expansion

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to allow the Coffin Butte landfill to expand.

Audience members wearing “STOP the Landfill Xpansion” stickers sat stunned in a meeting room at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis on Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse cried as she explained why was choosing to let the expansion move forward, despite her personal belief that the landfill hasn’t been a good neighbor.

“Nancy does not want to expand the landfill,” she said. “Commissioner Wyse must be impartial and follow the laws of Oregon and the Benton County code, as I swore to do at the beginning of my term.”

Coffin Butte landfill is located north of Corvallis, near the rural town of Adair Village. Its owner, Republic Services, has said it wants to add around six years to the site’s lifespan.

But local political leaders, neighbors, and environmental watchdog groups have raised concerns about noise, fire risks, litter and odor. The Benton County Planning Commission unanimously rejected the expansion application in July.

However, county staff recommended last month that the expansion should be approved, with conditions meant to reduce the impact on the local community, including odor and noise monitoring requirements.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Wyse and Commissioner Pat Malone found that the application met the legal requirements with the county’s conditions in place, and wouldn’t seriously interfere with uses on adjacent properties or the character of the area.

“It is a fact that the expansion portion of the landfill will have much more stringent conditions and requirements than the existing portion of the landfill,” said Malone.

Wyse said she didn't believe that Republic Services would behave properly without significant leverage and the threat of revoking their permit.

At the meeting, commissioners voted to add additional conditions for better litter management, overnight firefighting services, and water testing.

County Commissioner Gabe Shepherd was the sole “no” vote against approving the expansion. He said the plan for mitigating odor wasn’t sufficiently improved from the current site, and nearby livestock could be at risk from landfill litter travelling on the wind.

In an email to KLCC Tuesday, Republic Services spokesperson Melissa Quillard celebrated the board’s decision.

“We thank the Commissioners and Benton County staff for their hard work and thoughtful interpretation of the code,” said Quillard. “This decision supports safe, reliable and cost-effective waste disposal services across the county.”

The Board is scheduled to vote on the final written findings on Nov. 17.

This story will be updated.