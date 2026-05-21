Challengers VanGordon, Pelroy, remain ahead of incumbents in Lane County Commission races; runoffs still possible

Two challengers in the races to represent Springfield and East Lane County on the Board of Commissioners remained ahead in the latest set of results released Thursday. But with the leading candidates hovering just above or below the 50% threshold, the possibility of a November runoff remains in play in both races.

Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon leads with about 52% of the votes. Incumbent David Loveall had about 40%. A third candidate,Willam Thomas Monsoor, had just over 7%.

VanGordon told KLCC he was cautiously optimistic about the results. He said he was thankful for voters placing their trust in him, and the campaign staff, family and volunteers who helped on the campaign trail.

"People just responded to my message of the things that make the city fantastic, and the positivity, and my advocacy for we've got to have a different way forward,” VanGordon said, “where the county works better, is more consistent, and works as a team."

Loveall told KLCC Thursday, before the new batch of results was released, that he planned to wait until all the votes were counted before making any decisions. He said he was thankful for the people that did support him, especially his wife.

"Her dedication, her support, the dedication and support of my volunteers and close friends that have donated time and money and texts and prayers, that kind of force behind you is not only monumental, but it deafens all the critics,” Loveall said.

The race for the East Lane County commission seat would head to a November runoff, if current results hold. Challenger Jake Pelroy remains ahead of incumbent Heather Buch, but he does not have more than 50 percent of the vote.

A third candidate, Bob Zybach, had just under 5% of the votes.

During the campaign, VanGordon said he was concerned that negative headlines the Board of Commissioners has attracted in the last few years has distracted from important issues. He argued discord may also make it more challenging, and time consuming, to solve big problems that require collaboration.

One controversy at the Board in recent months was a third-party investigation that found Loveall retaliated against staff. Loveall previously told KLCC the complaint was resolved appropriately and never should have been made public. He has also filed a lawsuit against the county over the incident.

Loveall has said he’s been focused on holding county government accountable by asking hard questions, even if it makes some people uncomfortable.

Pelroy, a Marine veteran who has worked as a consultant for several local conservative campaigns, previously told KLCC he ran to remove red tape at the county level that makes it harder to build housing. He also focused on Lane County’s efforts to build a food waste and recycling diversion facility, saying the project was unnecessary and placed a financial burden on trash haulers.

Buch, a progressive with a background in realty and affordable housing, supported the project, calling it an economic and environmental win. She ran to continue work to fund public safety and support wildfire survivors.

East Lane is the most expensive Lane county commissioner race this cycle. Buch has spent $182,000, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, with the biggest share of that spending going to mailers, video and TV advertising and other media buys.

Pelroy has spent close to $245,000 on the race, also on broadcast and digital advertising, mailers, and other campaign materials like signs.

West Lane incumbent Ryan Ceniga handily won his reelection campaign against progressive Thomas Hiura, taking 61% of the vote.

According to the Lane County elections office, the next release of updated vote totals will come on Thursday, May 28.

