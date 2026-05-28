Albany City Council decides against reactivating Flock camera

Albany City Council voted 4 to 2 Wednesday to end its use of AI-powered Flock license plate recognition cameras.

Dozens of Albany residents attended the meeting, many holding signs that read “Block Flock.”

One camera was placed in downtown Albany in 2025, but was turned off this February after a City Council vote. Councilors were concerned about how data from the camera could be used, and wanted more community input before resuming the program. The camera was stolen shortly after being deactivated.

Two community meetings were held this month regarding the cameras, hosted by the Albany Police Department. At the May 18 meeting, the Albany Public Safety Commission voted to recommend the City Council to turn the downtown camera back on and install the other three purchased cameras.

Several community members provided comments at Wednesday’s City Council meeting regarding the cameras, citing concerns about data privacy, replacement of police officers, federal interference and surveillance of law-abiding citizens.

One resident, Kyle Tyler, said Albany should follow the other cities that have cut ties with Flock due to mistrust in the company.

“Weve seen enough to decide that we don’t want this technology here,” said Tyler.

City Councilor Steph Newton said she has opposed the AI-powered cameras since their introduction into Albany. She still thinks the company has not earned residents trust with their data privacy.

“Two things can be true at once. These cameras may help solve crimes,” said Newton. “These cameras also collect and store massive amounts of data about ordinary people.”

City Councilor Ramycia McGhee said she was in favor of the cameras because of the help they could provide to an already strained Albany Police Department.

“I don’t want to impede investigations,” said McGhee. “I don’t want to impede my safety, I don’t want to impede the children’s safety.”

The council’s vote means the now-stolen camera won’t be replaced, and the city will not renew its contract with Flock when it ends in seven months.