Gov. Kotek: Oregon won’t give confidential license plates to undercover ICE agents

Oregon will not issue license plates to undercover federal immigration authorities, Gov. Tina Kotek ordered Monday, saying agents caused “unwarranted chaos” in communities that harmed public safety and violated the law.

The governor’s move followed a state review that assessed whether issuing those plates violated the state’s sanctuary law. The decades-old statute prohibits state and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

The state stopped issuing those license plates to the 45 agencies that receive them in April. Kotek directed the state Driver and Motor Vehicle Services department on Monday to resume issuing the plates to all federal agencies except U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE agents have repeatedly engaged in illegitimate activities, causing unwarranted chaos, sowing fear, and damaging the relationship between law enforcement and our communities,” Governor Kotek said. “Oregon will follow state law and ensure we do not aid these unlawful immigration enforcement efforts.”

Kotek’s order is likely to be challenged in court. The move comes less than a week after the Trump administration sued Oregon and three other states because they did not issue these license plates.

The U.S. Department of Justice called the states’ decision unconstitutional, alleging it violated the Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law takes precedence when it conflicts with state law.

Amy Joyce, administrator of the Oregon DMV, countered that the decision was necessary to abide by state law and protect taxpayer dollars. A recent lawsuit accused the state of providing personal information to federal immigration authorities through databases maintained by agencies like the DMV.

“Where there is not risk of breaking state law, Oregon DMV will continue to partner with federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service,” Joyce said.

A spokesperson for ICE on Monday responded to OPB’s request for comment by pointing to a May 13 post on the social media platform X.

“Sanctuary politicians are choosing criminal illegal aliens over public safety by denying undercover license plates and access to driver and vehicle registration information for ICE and CBP,” the post said.

The federal government warned the policy could hinder investigations into a variety of crimes, including child exploitation and the trafficking of drugs, guns and labor.

Sanctuary politicians are choosing criminal illegal aliens over public safety by denying undercover license plates and access to driver and vehicle registration information for ICE and CBP.



This reckless policy choice impacts our efforts to investigate cases including:

• Child… https://t.co/bUqMW5OrAT — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 13, 2026

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.