© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid warnings of future cuts, University of Oregon trustees approve next year's budget

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:39 AM PDT
University of Oregon trustees named Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips as interim leader Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week to head up Northwestern University.
Elizabeth Gabriel
/
KLCC
An undated photo of the Lillis Business Complex on the University of Oregon's campus in Eugene.

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve a $1.55 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year.

But they asked university leadership to return with an amended proposal by Dec. 15, when more details about future budget cuts will be known.

The vote comes several weeks after University of Oregon President Karl Scholz announced that he wants the school to reduce its annual budget by around $65 million.

At a trustees meeting Monday, Scholz said the estimated budget shortfall for next year is just around $23 million. But he said out-of-state enrollment is below historical norms for the second year in a row, and it’s unlikely to bounce back.

“One year can be an aberration. Two years is a pattern,” said Scholz. “And I believe we have to treat it as a new reality.”

Scholz said in May that discussions about the budget would happen over a six-month period. He said no final decisions about cuts would be made over this summer.

On Monday, UO Senate President Dyana Mason told trustees that the Senate had approved a new process to allow for community feedback in the cost-cutting process.

Mason said the provost will work with the deans on budget proposals, finding “clear rationale” for why programs are considered for elimination.

The provost would then bring those proposals to the Senate Committee for Academic Modifications—which includes staff, faculty and students—for feedback.

Once the plans are nearly finalized, the Senate could then hold a period for public comment.

Mason told trustees that a six-month timeline is better than the three months that frustrated some staff last year, but she recommended taking however much time is necessary.

“The worst situation would be rushing forward to make decisions without appropriate evidence, data, feedback from the people that are most in the know about the impact on our students,” said Mason.

UO’s Board of Trustees Chair Steve Holwerda said that every week that university delays the decisions could cost them millions of dollars.
Tags
Politics & Government John Karl ScholzUniversity of OregonUniversity of Oregon Board of TrusteesBudget
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content