Amid warnings of future cuts, University of Oregon trustees approve next year's budget

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve a $1.55 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year.

But they asked university leadership to return with an amended proposal by Dec. 15, when more details about future budget cuts will be known.

The vote comes several weeks after University of Oregon President Karl Scholz announced that he wants the school to reduce its annual budget by around $65 million.

At a trustees meeting Monday, Scholz said the estimated budget shortfall for next year is just around $23 million. But he said out-of-state enrollment is below historical norms for the second year in a row, and it’s unlikely to bounce back.

“One year can be an aberration. Two years is a pattern,” said Scholz. “And I believe we have to treat it as a new reality.”

Scholz said in May that discussions about the budget would happen over a six-month period. He said no final decisions about cuts would be made over this summer.

On Monday, UO Senate President Dyana Mason told trustees that the Senate had approved a new process to allow for community feedback in the cost-cutting process.

Mason said the provost will work with the deans on budget proposals, finding “clear rationale” for why programs are considered for elimination.

The provost would then bring those proposals to the Senate Committee for Academic Modifications—which includes staff, faculty and students—for feedback.

Once the plans are nearly finalized, the Senate could then hold a period for public comment.

Mason told trustees that a six-month timeline is better than the three months that frustrated some staff last year, but she recommended taking however much time is necessary.

“The worst situation would be rushing forward to make decisions without appropriate evidence, data, feedback from the people that are most in the know about the impact on our students,” said Mason.

UO’s Board of Trustees Chair Steve Holwerda said that every week that university delays the decisions could cost them millions of dollars.