Eugene Springfield Fire to split into separate departments, ending plans for new combined fire government

Eugene Springfield Fire will separate into two fire departments, ending their 16-year-long consolidation.

The two communities have been working for the last year on plans to launch a new shared fire government , but city officials say that’s no longer financially viable.

Eugene City Manager Jenny Haruyama sent the city of Springfield a notice of the end of the consolidation earlier this week. The transition will take two years.

In a news release, Haruyama and Springfield City Manager Nancy Newton said transitioning to independent departments would allow both cities to invest in direct fire serves rather than spending limited public funding to start up costs for a new fire government.

“Eugene and Springfield have benefited from a strong public safety partnership for many years, and we remain deeply appreciative of the firefighters, paramedics, and emergency responders who have served both communities with distinction,” Haruyama said. “As our cities look to the future, this transition creates the opportunity for each community to govern, invest in, and plan fire and emergency services in ways that best reflect local needs and priorities. Throughout this process, residents can expect the same commitment to high-quality emergency response and public safety.”

The two city’s leaders also said the change will allow their respective fire departments to focus on their own, unique infrastructure needs.

"Springfield residents should know this clearly: the quality, speed, and dedication of the emergency response you receive is not changing,” Newton said. “This transition reflects more than a decade of partnership with Eugene and builds a structure designed specifically for Springfield's community and future."

City officials say emergency response in Springfield and Eugene will not be disrupted. Staffing assignments and other operational changes have not yet been determined.

This story iay be updated with additional information.