Eugene’s fire fee, budget shortfall, likely won’t be decided until next year

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:55 AM PST
A fire truck with chains on the tires is on a snowy street
Jim Rondeau
/
KLCC
FILE- A Eugene-Springfield Fire Department truck responds to a call in January 2024. Eugene officials are considering a new fire services fee to pay for additional firefighters and help close a budget gap.

A new fee proposed to help close the City of Eugene’s impending budget shortfall likely won’t be decided before the end of the year.

Eugene leaders say expenses are growing far faster than revenue, which has put the city in a budget crisis year after year. Eugene is one of several local governments across the state struggling to balance its budget.

State law limits cities’ ability to raise property taxes, so to get through this year Eugene expanded its stormwater fee, sold off surplus property and left jobs vacant.

Eugene’s city manager Sarah Medary proposed a new fire fee - roughly $10 a month for the average resident and $38 for the average business - to cope with next year’s anticipated shortfall. Medary pointed to several other local governments, including Salem, that have rolled out similar taxes to combat stagnant revenue growth.

The proposal was supposed to be decided this month - but, after public outcry, some councilors asked for more time. They have not provided public notice of a vote.

That means it may be one of the first issues on incoming Mayor Kaarin Knudson's plate when she takes office in January.

The city must decide before the end of June, when the budget must be completed. Leaders have said if they don’t find a way to bring in more money, Eugene residents should expect cuts to services.
Politics & Government Eugeneeugene-springfield firebudget
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
