Oregon’s top HR staffer who was fired gets new state job

In a rare move, the state of Oregon reversed its decision to fire its chief human resources officer — who said she was trying to hold public officials accountable — and will instead offer her a new role at another state agency, give her back pay and cover her attorney fees.

Jessica Knieling was fired by the state’s Department of Administrative Services in June. She starts a new job with the state’s Department of Justice next week, where she will serve as a senior policy advisor.

Her monthly salary will be $23,008, the same pay she made at DAS before being fired. DAS, the agency charged with handling most of the state’s administrative work, will still be paying Knieling’s salary while she’s working at the justice department. She will also receive back pay to the date she was fired and an additional $50,000 to pay her attorneys.

“Jessica will be engaged in agency‑wide operational and project work, supporting key initiatives across the department,” according to Jenny Hansson, a spokeswoman with the DOJ. “She will be at DOJ on a two-year limited duration assignment.”

Knieling was fired in June after refusing to resign. At the time, she told OPB that people “in power are making up reasons for firing me which are not supported by the facts.”

“I consistently gave advice that would hold public officials accountable and I’m confident that I’ll be vindicated when the full story comes out,” Knieling said at the time.

The full story is not out. But Knieling does seem to have been at least partially vindicated.

As part of the settlement deal, Knieling’s paperwork will be changed from saying she was fired to saying she resigned effective Sept. 21, when she takes the job with the justice department.

Knieling was hired by the state’s administrative services wing in October 2023 with a $276,096 salary.

In August, DAS released an investigative report that alleged Knieling was fired for not following state policies. At the time, Knieling called it “deeply flawed” and said she was working on a response. DAS officials did not immediately give OPB a copy of Knieling’s response when asked.

“DAS reached an agreement with Jessica Knieling that avoids the significant costs and time demands of litigation,” Chris Liedle, a spokesman for DAS, wrote in an email.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.