Corvallis city workers union declares intent to strike

The city workers union in Corvallis has declared its intent to go on strike next month if it can’t reach a deal on a new contract.

The announcement came Wednesday, weeks after the union held a successful strike authorization vote and declared an impasse in negotiations with the city.

Union president Evan Newton said workers could hit the picket line starting Oct. 14. He said the university hasn’t yet budged on the union's key demands.

“We’re ready to do what's necessary to secure a strong contract for our coworkers,” he said.

Newton said workers are concerned about the city's current proposal to have workers pay more for healthcare.

Under the city’s proposal, in the last year of the upcoming contract, employees would have to pay for 10% of their medical and dental insurance rather than the current rate of 7%.

Newton said the union also wants the city to allow for more raises for long-serving employees who have already reached the top of existing step increases.

“We are losing employees at an alarming rate, and we are trying to figure out ways to mitigate that,” said Newton. “We're looking to try to retain some institutional knowledge that our longtime employees have, and to attract good new talent to come here and work in the city.”

The union represents more than 240 employees. Newton said the impact of the strike would be widespread, affecting wastewater treatment, parks clean-up and library services, and more.

“The city is going to feel very different compared to business as usual,” said Newton. “That's something that we're trying to mitigate by getting creative with management at the bargaining table. But it seems like the pattern that management is wanting us to go down is to see if we'll actually do a strike.”

In an emailed statement Wednesday, city spokesperson Patrick Rollens said the city is continuing to meet with the union in mediation. The next session between the parties is scheduled for Oct. 8.

“We remain committed to negotiating in good faith for as long as it takes to reach an agreement on a new contract,” wrote Rollens.