Citing need for citywide maintenance, Newport officials urge passage of replacement bond in November

The City of Newport is asking voters to approve a proposal that would help fund repairs or replacements to local infrastructure and facilities.

The $38 million replacement bond proposal aims to fix up Newport parks, facilities and systems that provide water and wastewater services, among others.

Newport city councilor CM Hall stressed in an interview with KLCC that the bond would not raise taxes if approved. She said it replaces an existing bond that sunsets soon, and there’s critical infrastructure to be fixed.

“We've had so much deferred maintenance, a lot of that related to COVID times,” said Hall. “Things that we don't necessarily think of in our daily life, but are so integral to our daily functioning, like flushing toilets, like being able to go to the park safely.”

The city’s website says the bond is expected to maintain the projected levy rate of the current bond, or $1.63 per $1,000 of taxable property assessed value.

In a recent letter published in the Lincoln Chronicle, the Newport City Council and mayor unanimously called for voters to approve the bond. They said it will stop sewage from reaching local beaches and fix “failing infrastructure at Big Creek Dam and at the Nye Beach and 55th Street pump stations.”

Copyright 2026, KLCC News.