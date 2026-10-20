Reedsport voters to decide future of psilocybin-related businesses

Reedsport voters will decide this November whether to make the city's ban on psilocybin-related businesses permanent.

The question comes six years after Oregon voters approved Measure 109, which legalized state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and service centers statewide. While the legislation allows regulated psilocybin services, local governments have the option to prohibit those businesses within their jurisdictions.

Reedsport residents first approved a temporary ban in 2022. The city later extended the prohibition through an ordinance adopted in 2024.

Now, Ballot Measure 10-215 asks voters whether that ban should remain in place indefinitely.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Oregon became the first U.S. state to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic purposes with the passage of Measure 109 in 2020, codified under Chapter 475A of the Oregon Revised Statutes. The law allows adults aged 21 and older to access psilocybin in licensed service centers under the supervision of trained facilitators.

City Manager Deanna Schafer said voters should consider the experiences other communities have had with magic mushroom related businesses before casting their ballot.

“I think it’s important for citizens to consider what other cities have done as far as voting and allowing them, whether they interrupted businesses or they enhanced the businesses in the community,” she said.

If voters approve the measure, the ban will become permanent. If the measure fails, licensed psilocybin businesses would be allowed to operate within Reedsport city limits.