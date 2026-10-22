Corvallis city workers union reaches deal with city to end strike

After a strike that lasted a little over a week, the Corvallis city workers union has reached a contract agreement with the City.

The union went on strike Wednesday, Oct. 14, after more than six months of contract negotiations.

The AFSCME Local 2975 union represents more than 240 workers at the city, including parks, public works, the library, and wastewater management. Going into contract negotiations, the union wanted higher cost-of-living adjustments and more pay steps that allow long-time employees to receive additional raises.

According to a release from AFSCME Local 2975, the union and city bargaining teams met in an all-day mediation session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, where they reached a tentative contract. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the contract was sent to a vote and it was ratified by union members. The union said workers will return to work by Friday, Oct. 23.

The contract adds a seventh step increase in the contract’s fourth year and no increase in healthcare premiums for workers until 2030.

The tentative agreement still needs to be approved by the City Council at the next meeting on Nov. 2.

This is a developing story and will be updated.