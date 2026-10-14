Corvallis city workers walk off the job over pay, health care costs

Corvallis city workers have gone on strike Wednesday morning as the fight continues over a new contract.

The union announced the move Tuesday night after it said its latest offer was rejected by the city’s bargaining team.

The union has demanded additional pay raises and criticized the city’s proposal to increase workers’ healthcare premiums.

The city said late last month that it had begun developing a plan in the case that the workers went on strike.

The union represents more than 240 employees, spanning wastewater treatment, park clean-up, library services, and more

