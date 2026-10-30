Lane County ballot returns are slightly ahead of state average

As of Friday, close to 37% of Lane County voters have returned their ballots, according to the Lane County Clerk’s Office.

That’s in line with voting patterns in previous elections. In past years, the majority of ballots have arrived right around Election Day itself. Lane County’s ballot returns are a little above Oregon’s, with about 35% of ballots returned statewide as of Friday.

In 2024 – a presidential election year – Lane County’s turnout was about 77%. It was about 69% in 2022, the last midterm.

So far this election, about 80% of Lane County voters who have returned a ballot have done so by using a drop box.

State and local elected officials have urged voters to use drop boxes instead of the U.S. Postal Service to ensure their ballot arrives in time to be counted.

In the 2024 election, roughly 76% of Lane County voters used drop boxes. In odd years, drop box usage is lower, with 67% of voters using them in the 2025 general election.

Oregon lawmakers approved state funding to help counties add more drop boxes ahead of the November election. Lane County has added several to ensure most people are within a 15 minute drive of one.

New drop boxes are available this year at the River Road Water & Fire Protection District, the Mapleton Fire District, and McKenzie Fire & Rescue in Leaburg.

There is also a new smart drop box on the ground floor of the Lane County Courthouse.

A full list of drop boxes is available on the Lane County Elections website, and a statewide drop box locator can be found on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website .

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.