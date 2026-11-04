Oregon Democrats appear on track to expand supermajority in Legislature

Editor's note: The vote percentages included in this story are current as of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Oregon Democrats are leading in a slew of state legislative races that could help them maintain and even expand supermajority power in the House and Senate.

Results from Tuesday’s election showed Democrats winning competitive races in the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Coast, Southern Oregon and more. The results echoed a wave of Democratic voter enthusiasm rippling throughout the country, as the party looked well-positioned to add to its power in the Oregon Legislature.

“Tonight Oregonians in many parts of this great state said that once again they trust Democrats in the Legislature to take action,” House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said at a Democratic watch party in Portland. “As Democrats we are fighting for the Oregonians who are too often left behind.”

Two critical state Senate races were favoring Democrats.

The party appeared poised to pick up the Salem-area district formerly held by Republican state Sen. Kim Thatcher. Virginia Stapleton, a Democrat and former Salem city council member, was leading her Republican opponent Tracy Cramer, a former state representative from Gervais. Stapleton had more than 54% of the vote, according to the Oregon Secretary of State.

Denise Krause, a Democrat who works as a healthcare consultant, was winning the Southern Oregon race to replace outgoing state Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland. She had nearly 54% of the vote, early results showed.

In Salem, Michael Welsh, a Democrat, was beating state Rep. Kevin Mannix, with 54% of the vote, results showed. Democrat Lesly Muñoz, a teachers’ union employee, was also winning her race in a Woodburn House district, with more than 58% of the vote.

Hank Sanders, a former newspaper reporter and legislative aide, was in the lead for a Columbia River Gorge House district previously occupied by Republican state Rep. Jeff Helfrich. He had nearly 55% of the vote, results showed.

On the Oregon Coast, Cyrus Javadi, a former Republican who switched to the Democratic Party last year, was winning with more than 52% of the vote.

If the results hold, Democrats would build on three-fifths supermajorities that already allow the party to pass new taxes without a single Republican vote.

The party was on track to claim 39 of the 60 seats in the state House, and 19 seats in the 30-member Senate.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.