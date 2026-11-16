This summer, Lane County started exploring building a long-delayed waste diversion facility at its landfill. A trade group of waste haulers objected and the project went before an independent hearings official.

The issue will again be before the county commissioners after the official who was set to rule on it unexpectedly died last month.

The CleanLane project’s other proposed location has been locked up in legal battles with the Lane County Garbage and Recycling Association for over a year.

The county and haulers are in dispute over a new potential location, the Short Mountain Landfill. Hearing Official David Doughman heard their arguments this summer and was scheduled to issue a decision on whether the project was allowed at the Landfill last month.

Doughman, a 54-year-old University of Oregon School of Law graduate who has overseen land use disputes for several governments in Oregon, died on Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Oregonian newspaper.

According to county documents from when he was appointed to oversee the CleanLane case in February, county staff recommended him for the job from a short list of attorneys that had enough experience and expertise and no actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

Lane County Commissioners are now considering appointing a Portland-based attorney, Daniel Kearns, as a temporary hearings official to review the hearing Doughman conducted and other evidence. A vote on his appointment, which would only be for the CleanLane appeal, is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 17.

A County spokesperson said a new timeline has not yet been established.

The CleanLane facility is a public private partnership between the county and company Bulk Handling systems to divert methane producing organic waste from the landfill and improve recycling rates.

The project is supported by local environmental groups including Beyond Toxics, because Lane County’s landfill is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.