This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

While campaigns and political action committees spent millions hiring canvassers to target the districts they expected to be competitive, particularly in Southern Oregon and along the North Coast, the closest legislative race this year took place in a House district that few had expected to be competitive.

Located in the Grass Seed Capital of the World, the 15th House District encompasses Albany, Millersberg, Tangent and parts of Corvallis.

It’s been a Republican stronghold for nearly three decades, but in November, Albany Democrat Joanna Robinson came within 3.7 percentage points of unseating incumbent state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany.

Boshart Davis, a farmer and trucking business owner, was originally elected to the Oregon House in 2019. In January, she will begin her fourth term in the Oregon House of Representatives after receiving 51% of the vote.

“It was a tough year to have an ‘R’ next to your name anywhere in America, but what I heard from voters is that this vote wasn’t partisan,” Boshart Davis told the Capital Chronicle. “It was groceries. It was rent. It was roads, and people differed on who to blame for the high cost of living.”

The last Democrat to represent the area was former state Sen. Mae Yih, a fiscally conservative Democrat who served nearly three decades in the Legislature and won her final Senate reelection in 1998.

Robinson, a project coordinator for behavioral health initiatives, said she’s proud of her campaign and the infrastructure it has built for Democrats.

“If you can get that close to an entrenched Republican incumbent, you have a district that’s ready for something new,” Robinson told the Capital Chronicle.

Photo by Joanna Robinson for Oregon Campaign Albany Democrat Joanna Robinson came within 3.7 percentage points of unseating incumbent state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany.

It wasn’t just a favorable political environment, competitor says

Unlike Boshart Davis, who grew up in the district, Robinson has lived in and out of Oregon for the last

20 years since she attended Reed College in Portland. She and her family moved to Albany in 2020 to be closer to Oregon State University in Corvallis, where her husband studies mechanical engineering.

Running in a political environment that favored Democrats as voters across the country felt the pinch from actions of the federal government helped, but it wasn’t everything, Robinson said.

“You don’t get a 14-point swing by doing nothing during a favorable election cycle,” Robinson said.

The Working Families Party and the Linn County Democrats endorsed her campaign, which she said focused on an economic message that resonated with working-class Oregonians.

“The reason it’s so close is because of how excellent a job of running for office, how good a candidate and how good a leader (Robinson) has been,” Linn County Democrats Chair Ben Watts said.

Linn County leans Republican. Republican candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and Oregon’s 5th Congressional District between Bend and Portland won the county by double-digit margins in this year’s election. Nonaffiliated voters make up 37% of registered voters in Linn County, followed by 34% are Republicans and 21% are Democrats. Seven percent of Linn County voters are registered with a minor party.

Amanda Loman Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, works on the House floor at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

But over the past decade, Albany, the seat of the county, has become more purple, Watts said. He expects that trend to continue.

Robinson’s campaign regularly contacted voters through phone calls, mailing flyers and knocking on 15,000 doors across the district.

Robinson’s campaign raised $169,000, spending all but about $7,000, according to state campaign finance records. She raised less than one-third of the more than $600,000 Boshart Davis raised in 2025 and 2026.

“There was a lot of money spent on my race, and I think that the victory speaks volumes based on that kind of money being spent,” Boshart Davis said.

Boshart Davis said the election results don’t change how she’ll approach the 2027 legislative session, when state lawmakers will meet in Salem to address some of the state’s most pressing issues.

The Democratic majority is poised to prioritize health and food benefits as the federal government shifts more reporting and funding responsibility to states, funding the beleaguered state transportation agency, sending adequate funding to schools and boosting economic and business outcomes.

“I know the Democrats are looking at adding taxes, and I think that they’re looking at multiple taxes that they can use to fix the budget problems,” Boshart Davis said. “And so if people were concerned about the cost of living, I would say ‘buckle up’ because it’s going to be more expensive in the next two years.”

