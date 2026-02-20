© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene’s College Hill water tanks hit a significant milestone

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:23 AM PST
A woman speaks to a group of people standing inside a massive, roofless round structure filled with columns.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
EWEB's Laura Farthing leads a tour for neighborhood residents on Feb. 6, 2026. Here, the group sees the inside of the north tank, before the last section of wall was poured. Farthing said the inside of each tank is 210 feet in diameter.

The Eugene Water & Electric Board is overseeing the construction of two new, seismically-sound water tanks on College Hill. Work began in 2024, with demolition of the original, 1940s-era reservoir.

The major infrastructure project just hit a milestone, according to EWEB Principal Engineer Laura Farthing.

“We have actually closed in both tanks with the walls. And we're through—each roof is poured in four sections—so we're through three sections of the roof on tank 1, and two sections of the roof on tank 2,” Farthing told KLCC. “So the completion of the tank structures themselves is about a month to six weeks ahead of schedule.”

Farthing said, like building a home, once the structure is in place, there’s still a lot of work to do. She said the next big step is to wrap the tanks in thick cabling under tension, which will protect them in case of an earthquake.

For safety reasons, no other crews will be allowed on site until that work is done. Therefore, she said, the intersection of Lincoln Street and 23rd Avenue will remain closed, likely until summer, when work on the pipelines leading to and from the tanks can re-start.

The bulk of construction will be complete this year, with infill and landscaping to come in 2027.

Two cranes work on the outside of two large concrete tanks
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
The two, 7.5 million gallon tanks on Eugene's College Hill are now enclosed, as seen on Feb. 18, 2026.

Tags
Science & Technology EWEBLaura FarthingCollege Hill ReservoirWater Supply
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content