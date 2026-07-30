PeaceHealth is outsourcing IT services, local layoffs expected by November

PeaceHealth has announced plans to outsource its information technology services to a provider based in India.

KLCC obtained an internal memo sent July 29, informing caregivers of the company’s decision to hire Tech Mahindra and its U.S. subsidiary HCI Group to help modernize several IT functions, including service desk support.

In the memo, PeaceHealth President and CEO Sarah Ness said the health system “will retain leadership of IT strategy, overseeing cybersecurity and protecting patient information.”

As for local job impacts, the company confirmed that some IT roles will be eliminated after November, though it’s not clear how many. None of the affected positions provide direct patient care.

Details of the changes are expected to be finalized over the next several months. PeaceHealth assured impacted caregivers will receive transition support and information about available resources and employment opportunities.

“This decision is not a reflection of the talent, commitment or value of our IT caregivers," Ness wrote. "Their expertise and dedication have been essential to supporting our operations, advancing our Mission, and enabling the care we provide to patients and communities every day. We are profoundly grateful for their work and contributions.”

PeaceHealth said it will provide further information about the changes by mid-September.

In February 2026, PeaceHealth reduced roles systemwide affecting direct patient care positions, including skilled caregivers. Last October, PeaceHealth laid off 2.5% of its workforce, impacting patient-facing jobs and administrative roles, among other positions.

