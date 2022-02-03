Thursday eKLeCtiC for February 3, 2022

David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturday afternoons 3:00-5:00. This week we've got new music from Spoon, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Sadies and more.
Thursday eKLeCtiC offers a music mix for sonically adventurous Oregonians with big ears. This week's show includes performers who will appear soon in Eugene. Tune in Thursday nights 8:00-10:00pm or listen on demand right here.