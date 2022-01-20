Thursday eKLeCtiC for January 20, 2022

Thursday eKLeCtiC offers a music mix for sonically adventurous Oregonians with big ears. This week's show includes performers who will appear soon in Eugene. Tune in Thursday nights 8:00-10:00pm or listen on demand right here.
Anaïs Reno - Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn Marbin - FernwehBill Cunliffe, John Patitucci and Vinnie Colaiuta - TrioTodd Cochrane’s TC3 - Then and Again, Here and NowPerry Smith - PeaceSons of Kemet - Black to the FutureOut to Dinner - Play OnIdit Shner - Live at the Jazz Station Andrew Cyrille - The NewsJohn Moulder - Metamorphosis
This week on Eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program. We’ll hear the wry wit of The Divine Comedy, alongside the decidedly wicked comedy of Father John Misty. We’ll also hear new music from Oregon’s The Shivas, Reptilians and more.