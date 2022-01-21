© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
eye_5_logo.jpg
Eye 5

Eye 5 for January 21, 2022

Published January 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM PST
Three boomboxes mounted on a wall.
Kaysha
/
Unsplash
Three boomboxes mounted on a wall.

Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturday afternoons 3:00-5:00. This week we've got new music from Spoon, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Sadies and more.

Eye 5
Stay Connected
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
Related Content