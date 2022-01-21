Eye 5 for January 21, 2022

Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturday afternoons 3:00-5:00. This week we've got new music from Spoon, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Sadies and more.
Thursday eKLeCtiC offers a music mix for sonically adventurous Oregonians with big ears. This week's show includes performers who will appear soon in Eugene. Tune in Thursday nights 8:00-10:00pm or listen on demand right here.
This week on Eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program. We’ll hear the wry wit of The Divine Comedy, alongside the decidedly wicked comedy of Father John Misty. We’ll also hear new music from Oregon’s The Shivas, Reptilians and more.