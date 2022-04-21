Thursday eKLeCtiC for April 21, 2022

David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
At klcc.org and on radios all over western and central Oregon this is Eye 5. This week we’ll hear from a new supergroup featuring members of Soundgarden and Nirvana, Sharon Van Etten sings off a new film about SpaceX and Elon Musk, and the Jamaican musician Mikayla Simpson, who puts out music under the name Koffee, from her new album Gifted.
Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and on demand at klcc.org. This week we’ll hear what Fresh Air’s Ken Tucker describes as the “prickly, raunchy sounds” of Wet Leg, Jerry Paper gets to know themselves, and the Eugene electronic indie pop producer The Polaroid Tide. Kicking the show off for this week is the latest from Beach House and their album Once Twice Melody with “Hurts to Love.”