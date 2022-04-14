Thursday eKLeCtiC for April 14, 2022

Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and on demand at klcc.org. This week we’ll hear what Fresh Air’s Ken Tucker describes as the “prickly, raunchy sounds” of Wet Leg, Jerry Paper gets to know themselves, and the Eugene electronic indie pop producer The Polaroid Tide. Kicking the show off for this week is the latest from Beach House and their album Once Twice Melody with “Hurts to Love.”