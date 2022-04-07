Thursday eKLeCtiC for April 7, 2022

David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
At klcc.org and on radios all over western and central Oregon this is Eye 5. This week we’ll hear some blood-soaked forensic routes music out of London, a new song out of Ashland, Oregon, and Margo Price makes a statement with a Leslie Gore cover. Kicking things off is brand new music from Porridge Radio and the forthcoming album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky with “Back to the Radio.”