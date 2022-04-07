Thursday eKLeCtiC for April 7, 2022

At klcc.org and on radios all over western and central Oregon this is Eye 5. This week we’ll hear some blood-soaked forensic routes music out of London, a new song out of Ashland, Oregon, and Margo Price makes a statement with a Leslie Gore cover. Kicking things off is brand new music from Porridge Radio and the forthcoming album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky with “Back to the Radio.”