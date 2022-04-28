Thursday eKLeCtiC for April 28, 2022

David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
This week on eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program, we’ve got songs for Earth Day, from too hot and early summer jams to the botanical apocalypse. We've also got brand new music from Laura Veirs ahead of her performance in Eugene, and a new Radiohead side project called The Smile.
At klcc.org and on radios all over western and central Oregon this is Eye 5. This week we’ll hear from a new supergroup featuring members of Soundgarden and Nirvana, Sharon Van Etten sings off a new film about SpaceX and Elon Musk, and the Jamaican musician Mikayla Simpson, who puts out music under the name Koffee, from her new album Gifted.