The Wonder-Tender New Year

As we stand at the threshold of a new year, I’ve been reflecting on the rich tapestry of art that has woven its way through the KLCC listening area this past year. We live in a region where creativity isn’t just an ornament; it’s the heartbeat of our community.

The beloved local group "Forest Mountain Lion" will be performing live music at the Farmer's Market Pavilion on First Friday, Jan 2, 6:00pm-8:00pm

This week, we have the perfect opportunity to keep that pulse strong. This Friday, January 2nd, marks the first First Friday ArtWalk of 2026. I encourage you to start your evening at the Farmers Market Pavilion on 8th Avenue. Pick up your ArtWalk Guide, wander the Artist Marketplace, and then head out into the downtown galleries from 5:30 to 8:00 PM. It is a free, vibrant way to celebrate the new year.

Jorah LaFleur is a writer/performer who will be giving an Exphraistic Poetry workshop at the Oblivion Gallery this Saturday at 2:00 pm. Register at:

https://www.jorahlafleur.com/

The momentum continues at the Oblivion Gallery. This Saturday, January 3rd, from 2:00 to 3:30 PM, the brilliant spoken-word poet Jorah LaFleur is hosting an Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop. "Ekphrastic" is just a beautiful Greek way of saying "description." Jorah will guide you in having a linguistic conversation with the visual works in the current "Wonder-Tender" exhibition. No experience is needed—just a willingness to step tenderly into wonder.

The Oblivion Gallery is awash with comfort and good cheer this dark season. Also showing: Shanna Trumbly Renee Mahni, and Jud Turner.

Then, on Saturday, January 10th, I invite you back to Oblivion Gallery at 2:00 PM for my own artist talk, "The Stories Behind the Gold." I’ll be sharing the grit and grace behind my collections, "I Dream in Gold" and "Where Memories Softly Fall." We’ll talk about everything from the serendipity of a raven to the heart-pounding silence of a grizzly bear, and the meditative lure of the Bandon beach labyrinths.

Sculptor Jud Turner's Top Nine sculptures of 2025

Art is a bridge between memory and the eternal. I hope to see you on the walk and in the gallery as we begin another beautiful year of seeing together.

