Escape to the Forest: Harmony in the Wild

Marco Elliott. Nymph with ONGO. Gouache. $2700.

Walking into the Maude Kerns Art Center right now feels like stepping into a lung. The season opener, “Escape to the Forest,” is a masterclass in atmosphere. Before you even look at a single canvas, you are struck by the superb curatorial work of Liberty Rossel. She has orchestrated a visual symphony where the rough bark of a Greg Navratil painting speaks to the delicate vein of a Joanna Carrabbio leaf. Rossel has found a harmony of colors and textures that makes the gallery feel like a living, breathing ecosystem.

SUSAN APPLEGATE. On the way to the spring box No. 16. Oil on canvas. $1750.

At the heart of this ecosystem is a deep dive into the work of Yoncalla artist Susan Applegate. Applegate’s canvases anchor the room with a profound monumentality. She has stripped away the frantic noise of the woods to reveal its bones. Her trees aren't just timber; they are pillars. By simplifying the shapes of the path leading to her family’s ancestral spring—a source of water for generations—she transforms her private woods into a cathedral of memory.

There is a sacred weight to her forms, a distillation of nature into its most eternal, iconic state. As she says, “it is the forest of my interior landscape that I am painting.”

Greg Navratil. Cascades. Acrylic on canvas. $5750.

This stillness provides the perfect tension for the "magical" spontaneity of the other artists: Greg Navratil’s rhythmic acrylics mimic water dancing over stone, while Joanna Carrabbio scrapes away pigment to find dream-like textures. Nearby, Marco Elliott places a "guilt-free Eve" back into the primeval rain forest.

Joanna Carrabbio. Leaves #9. Oil on canvas. $3000.

Close up of textures. Joanna Carrabbio. Leaves #9. Oil on canvas. $3000.

Under Rossel’s curation, these four visions merge into one powerful invitation to pause and breathe. “Escape to the Forest” is on view through February 6.